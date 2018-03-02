DONATE

Bemidji’s Connection To 2018 Olympic Gold

Josh Peterson
Mar. 1 2018
It’s a moment most will never experience, but through the Olympic games, we all share in the pride when Team USA wins the gold. In Bemidji, that pride hits close to home with direct ties with members of the gold-winning men’s curling team. The Polos and the Bretschneiders followed their family members to the winter games and had no doubt in their minds they would win gold.

The excitement and energy from Team USA was contagious, and was said to play a key roll in their success.

Making their first Olympic trip, the Bretschneiders say that curling has become a large part of their family, and that family keeps growing.

This is the second winter games for the Polo family, who experienced a proud moment that has built stronger sense of American pride. The Bretschneiders echo that same feeling when they hear the national anthem.

Even though the winter games have ended, sights are already set on the next winter games.

This is the first time Team USA has brought home Olympic gold in men’s curling.

