Jun 6, 2025 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Bemidji’s Caron, Johnson Selected to MN Boys’ Volleyball All-State Team

In their first season as an MSHSL-sanctioned sport, Bemidji boys’ volleyball has two athletes being recognized for their play on the court.

Senior captains Reed Johnson and Elijah Caron were two of just 22 selected to the Minnesota Boys Volleyball All-State team. The duo helped lead the Lumberjacks to a 13-2 regular season finish, earning the team their first ever home section playoff game in the sport. It was a game they won 3-0 victory over Coon Rapids, propelling the team to a section semifinal appearance, where their season ended against St. Michael-Albertville.

Reed Johnson was also selected as one of three finalists for the Minnesota Boys Volleyball Coaches Association Player of the Year award. Some are dubbing it the “Mr. Volleyball” award, and much like some of the other “Mr. (insert sport here)” awards, it is a senior career award given to the top player in the state.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Weii Ssbci Tribal Program 9 24

Red Lake Transit 400x400

Web Ads 400x400 9

Related News

Sports

BSU Women’s Hockey Announces Captains for 2025-26 Season

Sports

Pierz Baseball Wins Section 6AA Championship for 1st Time Since 2017

Sports

Win-E-Mac Baseball Ends Season as 8A Runner-up with Losses to Red Lake County

Sports

Pequot Lakes Girls’ Golfer Birkeland Named Ms. Minnesota Golf Finalist