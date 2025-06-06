Bemidji’s Caron, Johnson Selected to MN Boys’ Volleyball All-State Team

In their first season as an MSHSL-sanctioned sport, Bemidji boys’ volleyball has two athletes being recognized for their play on the court.

Senior captains Reed Johnson and Elijah Caron were two of just 22 selected to the Minnesota Boys Volleyball All-State team. The duo helped lead the Lumberjacks to a 13-2 regular season finish, earning the team their first ever home section playoff game in the sport. It was a game they won 3-0 victory over Coon Rapids, propelling the team to a section semifinal appearance, where their season ended against St. Michael-Albertville.

Reed Johnson was also selected as one of three finalists for the Minnesota Boys Volleyball Coaches Association Player of the Year award. Some are dubbing it the “Mr. Volleyball” award, and much like some of the other “Mr. (insert sport here)” awards, it is a senior career award given to the top player in the state.