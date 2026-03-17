Mar 18, 2026 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Bemidji’s Boschee Stays Home, Commits to Bemidji State for Basketball

He’s staying home!

Bemidji boys’ basketball standout Jaxon Boschee announced his commitment to play at BSU next season, posting his intentions on X (formerly known as Twitter). The senior guard finished his career as the all-time leading scorer at BHS and is the first Lumberjack to eclipse the 2,000-point mark.

He joins fellow teammate Austin Riewer, who committed to the Beavers before basketball season, and will now also be playing for his father Mike Boschee, who is Bemidji State’s head coach.

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