Bemidji’s Biehn and More Local Talent Commit to BSU Football

Lakeland News — Feb. 1 2023

Among the 30 commits BSU Football received on Wednesday for National Signing Day, four of them were from the Lakeland viewing area.

Ethan Biehn, Bemidji High School football standout senior, put pen to paper to stay in Bemidji and play for the Beavers. Biehn put up some big-time numbers in his senior season with the Lumberjacks with over 1,100 yards and 12 total touchdowns.

Elsewhere, former Brainerd Warrior all-state linebacker Jacob Drietz will be transferring to BSU. Drietz, who recorded 258 tackles at Brainerd, was at Northern State for two seasons before landing at Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Fergus Falls.

Blackduck’s Ridge Flatness was a big reason for the Drakes’ success this past fall, and he’ll be a Beaver next year. Flatness tallied over 100 tackles in his senior season at linebacker, and 22-and-a-half of those were tackles for loss.

And Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s Eli Pfeiffer is also committed to BSU. Pfeiffer was a 6’1″, 200 lbs. jack-of-all-trades and long snapper for the Wolves, and he was an MSHSL All-Section and Northwest All-District player for Walker.

By — Lakeland News

