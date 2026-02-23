Bemidji’s Berg 2026 Class AA Recipient of Esteemed Herb Brooks Award

Bemidji girls’ hockey senior forward and two-year captain Megan Berg was the 2026 Class AA recipient of the Herb Brooks Award for her commitment to team, as well as leading by example.

The award has been given annually since 2004 and is presented to a state tournament participant who strongly represents the values, characteristics, and traits that defined famed coach and St. Paul native Herb Brooks, who led the Olympic team that won gold during the 1980 “Miracle on Ice.”

Berg scored 41 points (16G, 25A) this season for the Lumberjacks en route to their Section 8AA title and subsequent trip to the Class AA girls’ hockey state tournament. Her biggest game of the season came in the section semifinals versus Roseau, where she scored four goals and added an assist in a 7-1 victory over the Rams.

Her teammate Millie Knott was also honored by being named to the 2026 Class AA All-Tournament team for her efforts in Bemidji’s run to the consolation finals, where the Lumberjacks’ season ended 3-2 in overtime to Farmington.