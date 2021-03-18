Bemidji’s Bars Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day After Last Year’s Closures

Click to print (Opens in new window)

It was this day last year that all bars had to close their doors due to COVID-19. Now a year later, things are not exactly back to normal, but for Bemidji’s bars, it will still be a St. Patrick’s Day to remember.

Last year, all bars in Minnesota were told to shut down by 5 PM on St. Patrick’s Day as the state went into lockdown, leaving many without a way to celebrate. This year, the spirit of the holiday (where everyone’s a little Irish) lived on for the green-clad guests at Brigid’s Pub and Keg n’ Cork in Bemidji.

The bars had special Irish-themed offerings to celebrate the day. They were allowed by law to be open until 11 PM tonight.

