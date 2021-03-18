Lakeland PBS

Bemidji’s Bars Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day After Last Year’s Closures

Betsy Melin — Mar. 17 2021

It was this day last year that all bars had to close their doors due to COVID-19. Now a year later, things are not exactly back to normal, but for Bemidji’s bars, it will still be a St. Patrick’s Day to remember.

Last year, all bars in Minnesota were told to shut down by 5 PM on St. Patrick’s Day as the state went into lockdown, leaving many without a way to celebrate. This year, the spirit of the holiday (where everyone’s a little Irish) lived on for the green-clad guests at Brigid’s Pub and Keg n’ Cork in Bemidji.

The bars had special Irish-themed offerings to celebrate the day. They were allowed by law to be open until 11 PM tonight.

