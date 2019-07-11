Bemidji’s Austyn Tobey Returns to Rodeo Nationals

Incoming Bemidji senior Austyn Tobey will be competing in the National High School Finals Rodeo competition next week in Rock Spring, Wyoming. It’s her 6th time competing on the national stage and her 3rd time competing in the high school competition.

Tobey will be competing in four events – barrel racing, pole bending, cutting, and breakaway roping – after qualifying at the Minnesota High School Rodeo Finals last month. Riding is a passion for Tobey, one that she’s had her entire life.

“I’ve been riding forever,” says Tobey. “Through my mom and my family, we’ve kind of just always been around horses. I just love it, it’s always been my passion. I love being around the horses and all my friends.”

There isn’t a large high school rodeo community in Northern Minnesota, but Tobey says she has a close bond with riders from across the state, which she will be competing alongside next week.

“Our Minnesota group is super close. We’re just a big family. We can live far away or close and we’re all the same,” says Tobey.

The competition runs July 14-20.