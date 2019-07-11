Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji’s Austyn Tobey Returns to Rodeo Nationals

Jul. 10 2019

Incoming Bemidji senior Austyn Tobey will be competing in the National High School Finals Rodeo competition next week in Rock Spring, Wyoming. It’s her 6th time competing on the national stage and her 3rd time competing in the high school competition.

Tobey will be competing in four events – barrel racing, pole bending, cutting, and breakaway roping – after qualifying at the Minnesota High School Rodeo Finals last month. Riding is a passion for Tobey, one that she’s had her entire life. 

“I’ve been riding forever,” says Tobey. “Through my mom and my family, we’ve kind of just always been around horses. I just love it, it’s always been my passion. I love being around the horses and all my friends.”

There isn’t a large high school rodeo community in Northern Minnesota, but Tobey says she has a close bond with riders from across the state, which she will be competing alongside next week. 

“Our Minnesota group is super close. We’re just a big family. We can live far away or close and we’re all the same,” says Tobey.

The competition runs July 14-20.

AJ Feldman

Contact the Author

AJ Feldman — afeldman@lptv.org

Related Posts

Park Rapids Currently Hosting Largest Rodeo In Minnesota

Mounted Eagles Hosts Open House With Lakes Area Music Festival

Sleigh Bells Ring In Donations For Food Shelf

Northwoods Adventure: Hippotherapy

Recent Show

Students First: Mentorship in Bemidji

Explore and examine the early years of the Students First Mentorship program in Bemidji which pairs students with mentors to help students
Posted on Jun. 20 2019

Recently Added

Students First: Mentorship in Bemidji

Posted on Jun. 20 2019

Our Town — Hackensack

Posted on Jun. 12 2019

Backroads: Bluehound

Posted on May. 15 2019

Common Ground: Sprout Growers and Makers Market

Posted on May. 15 2019

Backroads: Ingeborg Von Agassiz

Posted on May. 9 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.