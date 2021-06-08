Bemidji’s 53rd Annual Art in the Park Returns in July

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji’s Art in the Park returns for its 53rd year this summer.

The two-day festival brings thousands of visitors to downtown Bemidji, and this year nearly 100 artists will be featured with the addition of food vendors, music and a kids’ art space. Vendors sell everything from hand-crafted wood items, ceramics, apparel, jewelry, photography, metalworking, greeting cards, homemade preserves, soaps, stained glass, original paintings, garden art, and more.

The event will be on Saturday, July 17 from 10 AM to 5 PM and Sunday, July 18 from 10 AM to 4 PM at Library Park. There is no admission charge for the event.

