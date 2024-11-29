Bemidji’s 28th Annual “Night We Light” Celebration Happening Day After Thanksgiving

Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is the 28th annual Night We Light Celebration in downtown Bemidji. And although it’s Black Friday, there’s a lot more going on in Bemidji besides shopping.

Starting at 10 a.m., Santa will be at the Visitor Information Center, which has been transformed into his workshop. Then, once 6 o’clock hits, it’s time for the parade.

“With the parade, there is so much fun things to do,” said First City of Lights Foundation Secretary Stacy Ness. “Everyone’s decked out in lights. We have Santa that comes in and kicks off the season on the fire truck at the end of the parade. We have Captain Christmas towards the front, so that’s always fun.”

Afterwards comes this year’s lighting ceremony, including the unveiling of a record-breaking display known as “The Greatest Gift,” and this year’s celebration will also see its biggest ever fireworks show.

“I always love the parade, but I will tell you there’s something – I am not a huge fireworks fan, but to have the fireworks over the lake in the winter with the tree and the lights, it has become one of my favorite things,” admitted Ness.

And while the whole night is a night for celebration, the First City of Lights Foundation wants to remind people that there are still safety precautions in place.

“We have safety zones,” Ness added. “And so when you’re out as a spectator, we would like you to stand behind the ropes in the safety zone and have your bags out for candy.”

There is also no parking allowed on the parade route, and towing will begin at 5 p.m.

The lighting ceremony and parade aren’t going to be the only things going on downtown – there is also a window-decorating contest for businesses, where people will be able to walk around and see various lights, paintings, and other Christmas decor. They can scan the QR codes and vote on their favorite displays while also getting some Christmas shopping done. Voting ends on December 18th.