Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Youth Baseball Returns to Practice With Guidelines

Chaz MootzJun. 3 2020

No games are set in place yet, but the first actual practice will start on Wednesday for kids in the Bemidji Baseball Babe Ruth League. However, the league is taking a lot of precautions when starting up again. One of the major changes will be that there will only be 10 people on the field at a time, eight players and two coaches.

All practices and any future games for the Bemidji Babe Ruth League will be dependent on viral activity in Beltrami County. If at any time in the summer the youth baseball board feels it’s unsafe to continue, then practices and games will be scaled back or shut down.

To sign a player up, or find more information on precautions and regulations that will be followed at practice, visit the league website at bemidjibaseball.org.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

