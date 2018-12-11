Bemidji Wrestling Seeking Redemption This Year
One point – that was the difference between a state berth for Bemidji Wrestling, and the loss that they suffered against Willmar in the section final. The Jacks return many key contributors from last year, and they’re ready for some revenge.
The Lumberjacks take on Detroit Lakes tomorrow before their first home meet on Thursday against Sartell.
