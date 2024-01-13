Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Wrestling Hosts Day 1 of Annual Rick Lee Invitational at Sanford Center

Lakeland News — Jan. 13 2024

It’s the second weekend of January, which means it’s once again time for the Rick Lee Invitational – two days of non-stop duels hosted by the Bemidji wrestling team.

And day one did not disappoint, where it was packed with compelling matches and plenty of ranked wrestlers dueling it out on the mats. The Sanford Center is housing the event for the second straight year, and lots of area teams are in attendance.

All local boys’ teams – Bemidji, Brainerd, Pierz, Staples-Motley, and United North Central – went 2-1 on Friday. They’ll finish up Saturday with matches starting at 9 a.m.

The Bemidji girls’ team was leading the pack with 66 points after day one, with Brainerd not too far off with 57. Thief River Falls had 45, Pierz got 32, and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley followed with 24.

Lakeland News

