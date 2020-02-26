Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Wrestling Heading Back to State After Last Year’s Visit

Nathan Green — Feb. 26 2020

Last year, the Bemidji wrestling team made history, as it was their first time making it to the state tournament since 2011. Jump ahead one year later, and this year’s Lumberjacks team proved it wasn’t a fluke.

Bemidji will be heading back to the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday after beating Willmar in the Section 8 Championship once again – and they got it done this year with their team balance and depth.

Bemidji will face the #2 ranked team in Class 3A, St. Michael-Albertville, this Thursday at 9 AM.

