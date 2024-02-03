Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Wrestling: Boys Fall in Triangular, Girls Get Sweep in Quadrangular

Lakeland News — Feb. 3 2024

Bemidji boys’ wrestling hosted a triangular at home on Friday, where their first dual of the night was against fifth-ranked Hastings.

The Jacks fell short in the dual 34-26 to Hastings and would not fair better against third-ranked Stillwater, losing 31-19.

Bemidji girls’ wrestling, now ranked second in the state, had their own home quadrangular and were also taking on Hastings in their first dual. They rolled them 60-17 and had nine pins in the dual. The Lumberjacks also breezed through their second dual, 66-9 over Moorhead, before beating Stillwater 42-26 for the sweep.

On the girls’ team, junior Kiera Hagman-Nyagaka also hit a milestone Friday by getting her 50th career win.

