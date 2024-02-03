Bemidji Wrestling: Boys Fall in Triangular, Girls Get Sweep in Quadrangular

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji boys’ wrestling hosted a triangular at home on Friday, where their first dual of the night was against fifth-ranked Hastings.

The Jacks fell short in the dual 34-26 to Hastings and would not fair better against third-ranked Stillwater, losing 31-19.

Bemidji girls’ wrestling, now ranked second in the state, had their own home quadrangular and were also taking on Hastings in their first dual. They rolled them 60-17 and had nine pins in the dual. The Lumberjacks also breezed through their second dual, 66-9 over Moorhead, before beating Stillwater 42-26 for the sweep.

On the girls’ team, junior Kiera Hagman-Nyagaka also hit a milestone Friday by getting her 50th career win.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today