Bemidji Women’s March Celebrates 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage

Over 30 activists in Bemidji marched in inclement weather conditions Saturday to celebrate a century of women’s right to vote.

Participants started at Bemidji State University’s Beaux Arts Ballroom and marched along Bemidji Avenue all the way to Paul and Babe. The route was a little over two miles. Organizers in Bemidji have planned local Women’s March events for the past four years in accordance with other women’s marches taking place across the U.S.

After the march, there was a panel talking on the topic of refugees.

