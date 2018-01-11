Bemidji Woman Wins Affinity Plus Super Bowl Package

A Bemidji woman is headed to the Super Bowl next month, thanks to Affinity Plus Credit Union.

Amanda Robertson was treated to a party at the Bemidji credit union today to celebrate. She won the tickets during an Affinity Plus promotion.

Robertson says she’s a big Vikings fan and is also excited to see Justin Timberlake perform at halftime. She’ll be bringing her dad along as her plus one.

Robertson says, “We’re both Vikings fans. I think it will be a good experience for both of us, just to be able to spend time together and to be able to repay the little bit – although I can’t – for what he’s done for me, but just repaying him for all the kind and good stuff he does for me.”

Along with the tickets, Robertson will also get to enjoy a happy hour and tailgate with NFL players, a private NFL shopping spree and a $250 visa gift card.