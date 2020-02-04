Bemidji Woman Who Pled Guilty To Criminal Neglect Sentenced To Five Years Of Probation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Bemidji woman who pled guilty to neglecting a vulnerable adult for a period of time was sentenced Monday at the Beltrami County Courthouse to a five-year supervised probation.

In October, detectives went to 47-year-old Karen Gannetta’s home, where they found her daughter nearly unconscious, almost dead, and only weighing 90 pounds. They also found trash, animal urine, and feces on the floor at the residence.

Due to Minnesota sentencing guidelines and Gannetta having a history score of zero, she was placed on probation. However, if Gannetta fails to follow the rules of her probation, she could potentially go to prison.

