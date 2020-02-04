Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Woman Who Pled Guilty To Criminal Neglect Sentenced To Five Years Of Probation

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 3 2020

A Bemidji woman who pled guilty to neglecting a vulnerable adult for a period of time was sentenced Monday at the Beltrami County Courthouse to a five-year supervised probation.

In October, detectives went to 47-year-old Karen Gannetta’s home, where they found her daughter nearly unconscious, almost dead, and only weighing 90 pounds. They also found trash, animal urine, and feces on the floor at the residence.

Due to Minnesota sentencing guidelines and Gannetta having a history score of zero, she was placed on probation. However, if Gannetta fails to follow the rules of her probation, she could potentially go to prison.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation LEAP Conference Held In Bemidji

Hill City Man Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison for Assault On A Police Officer

Winter Season Brings Seasonal Affective Disorder

Destination Sporting Goods in Bemidji Closing Its Doors

Latest Stories

BSU Men's Hockey Beats Bowling Green

Posted on Feb. 4 2020

BSU Women's Hockey Ties Ohio State, Falls in Shootout

Posted on Feb. 4 2020

BSU Men's Basketball Snaps Losing Streak in Win Against SW Minnesota State

Posted on Feb. 4 2020

Bemidji Girls Basketball Gets Win Over Hibbing

Posted on Feb. 4 2020

One-Year-Old, Several Others Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision in Mahnomen County

Posted on Feb. 4 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.