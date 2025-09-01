Bemidji Woman Taken to Hospital After Motorcycles Collide in Becker Co.

A Bemidji woman was taken to the hospital after two motorcycles collided Saturday in Becker County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on August 30 at around 2:30 p.m., 65-year-old Joanne Cassady of Bemidji was traveling westbound on Highway 113 on her Harley Davidson while 68-year-old Kelly Carver of East Grand Forks was heading eastbound on the same highway. The two motorcycles collided at mile marker 42 in Forest Township, located about five miles southwest of Itasca State Park.

Cassady suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transferred to Sanford Health in Fargo. Carver also suffered non-life-threatening injuries but is not listed as being taken to any health care facility.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash, and no alcohol is reported to be involved.