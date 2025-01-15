Bemidji Woman Seriously Injured in Crash Near Hill City

A Bemidji woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a one-vehicle crash near Hill City on Tuesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 53-year-old Twila Pesola was driving an SUV westbound on Highway 200 near 680th Lane in Aitkin County when she lost control of the vehicle on an icy road. The SUV went off the road and hit a tree.

Pesola was transported to St. Mary’s hospital in Duluth with life-threatening injuries. The State Patrol says she was wearing her seat belt and that alcohol was not involved in the crash.