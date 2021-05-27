Bemidji Woman Injured In Two Vehicle Crash
A Bemidji woman was injured after a two vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 21-year-old Cassidy Danielson of Bemidji was traveling west on Highway 197 in a Ford Fusion when the driver of semi-truck was traveling south on Highway 71 and collided with Danielson.
The driver of the semi is known as Sukhwinder Singh, 23 of Ottawa, Canada and was not injured.
Danielson was transported to the hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
