Bemidji Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash
A Bemidji woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 21-year-old Cassidy Danielson of Bemidji was traveling west on Highway 197 in a Ford Fusion when a semi-truck traveling south on Highway 71 collided with Danielson’s vehicle.
The driver of the semi, Sukhwinder Singh, 23, of Ottawa, Canada, was not injured.
Danielson was transported to the hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
