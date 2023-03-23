Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Woman Found Guilty of 2nd Degree Murder in Fatal Christmas Shooting

Mary BalstadMar. 23 2023

A jury found a Bemidji woman guilty of 2nd Degree Murder on March 23 after a nearly two-week trial.

Janelle Johnson
Credit: Beltrami County Jail

The Beltrami County Attorney’s Office state Janelle Johnson, who was 36-years-old at the time of the shooting, was found guilty of murdering 48-year-old Jesse Farris, who was her then brother-in-law. The shooting happened on December 25, 2020.

Court documents state Johnson was in a physical altercation with the victim at Farris’ residence in Northern Township. At one point during the fight, Johnson brandished a gun and shot him three times. Johnson and Austin Johnson, her husband at the time, left the residence and reported the incident to law enforcement.

The judge placed Johnson back into custody following the verdict. A sentencing hearing for Johnson will be held on May 30, 2023.

Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson sends his regards to Mr. Farris’ family and friends. He also recognizes the work done by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on this case. Assistance Minnesota Attorney General Daniel Vlieger helped in securing the guilty verdict.

By — Mary Balstad

