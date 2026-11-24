A Bemidji woman is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly abusing two girls in her care: her 13-year-old biological daughter and a 10-year-old foster child.

33-year-old Raven Isham was charged with two counts of endanger child in connection with an incident police responded to on Oct. 31. After additional interviews with the children, she was also charged with two counts of child torture, one count of malicious treatment of a child, and two counts of third-degree assault–past pattern of child abuse. All are felonies.

According to the criminal complaint, Isham is accused of hitting and kicking both victims numerous times, stomping on their feet, and pulling their hair, as well as additional forms of abuse.

Isham appeared in Beltrami County Court last Friday and is being held on $300,000 bail or bond with no conditions or $200,000 with conditions. Her next court hearing is set for Nov. 30.