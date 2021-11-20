Bemidji Woman Dies in One-Vehicle Crash in Polk County
One Bemidji woman has died and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash in western Polk County on Wednesday.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on November 17 at 2:35 AM, a Chevrolet Equinox driven by 21-year-old Hazel Buckanaga of Bemidji was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 75 near 350th Street in Vineland Township, near the city of Climax. The vehicle then exited the roadway and hit a culvert.
Buckanaga was killed in the crash. A passenger, 21-year-old Aiyana White, also of Bemidji, received non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the State Patrol’s report, Buckanaga was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Alcohol was also indicated as being a factor in the incident.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.