Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Woman Dies in One-Vehicle Crash in Polk County

Lakeland News — Nov. 19 2021

One Bemidji woman has died and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash in western Polk County on Wednesday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on November 17 at 2:35 AM, a Chevrolet Equinox driven by 21-year-old Hazel Buckanaga of Bemidji was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 75 near 350th Street in Vineland Township, near the city of Climax. The vehicle then exited the roadway and hit a culvert.

Buckanaga was killed in the crash. A passenger, 21-year-old Aiyana White, also of Bemidji, received non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the State Patrol’s report, Buckanaga was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Alcohol was also indicated as being a factor in the incident.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

True North Health Care of Bemidji Gets Ready to Pedal for a Good Cause

3,457 New COVID-19 Cases, 46 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Bemidji Gets Ready for “Night We Light” and First City of Lights Display

Jeff Haack Resigns from Bemidji School Board

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.