Bemidji Woman Dies In Highway 2 Crash Near Bemidji

A 61-year-old Bemidji woman has died following a two-vehicle crash that happened just west of Bemidji on Friday, December 20, 2019.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports Francine Elaine Harrom died when her car was t-boned by a bus on Highway 2.

According to State Patrol report, Harrom was driving her 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier across the intersection of Highway 2 from Adams Avenue when an eastbound coach bus struck her vehicle.

The driver of the bus, 48-year-old Jeffrey Larry Sele of Thief River Falls, was not injured in the collision.

Roads were described as wet at the time of the crash which was reported at 12:32 p.m.

