Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Woman Dies In Highway 2 Crash Near Bemidji

Dennis WeimannDec. 23 2019

A 61-year-old Bemidji woman has died following a two-vehicle crash that happened just west of Bemidji on Friday, December 20, 2019.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports Francine Elaine Harrom died when her car was t-boned by a bus on Highway 2.

According to State Patrol report, Harrom was driving her 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier across the intersection of Highway 2 from Adams Avenue when an eastbound coach bus struck her vehicle.

The driver of the bus, 48-year-old Jeffrey Larry Sele of Thief River Falls, was not injured in the collision.

Roads were described as wet at the time of the crash which was reported at 12:32 p.m.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Dennis Weimann

News Director/Anchor of Lakeland News.

Related Posts

Bemidji City Council Approves Financial Budget For 2020

Bemidji Jaycees Partner With Beltrami County To Surprise Veterans

Bemidji School Bus Catches Fire

Flu Season Has Begun in Minnesota

Latest Stories

Bemidji Boys Basketball Gets Win Against Big Lake

Posted on Dec. 21 2019

LP/GE-Browerville in First at Day 1 of Big Bear Wrestling Tournament

Posted on Dec. 21 2019

Flu Contributes to Deaths of Six People in Minnesota

Posted on Dec. 21 2019

Walz Announces Authorization of Disaster Aid For Cass & Itasca Counties For October Storm

Posted on Dec. 21 2019

$5,000 Reward Being Offered For Info in Fatal Dog Stabbing

Posted on Dec. 21 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.