Mar 17, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Woman Dies in Crash Near Walker, 4 Others Treated for Injuries

A one-vehicle crash in rural Walker over the weekend led to the death of a 22-year-old woman from Bemidji.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday at around 7:01 p.m., they received multiple calls about a vehicle rollover near the intersection of County Road 13 (Onigum Road) and Stony Point Camp Road in Turtle Lake Township. First responders arrived on the scene and discovered an SUV that had left the roadway and rolled over in a ditch.

Five occupants were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. A 22-year-old woman from Bemidji was pronounced dead at the scene. Two men were transported to Bemidji Sanford for treatment, while another man was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids and a fourth man was treated on the scene and released.

A search warrant for a blood sample from the suspected driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man from Walker, was executed at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center. Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash. Criminal charges will be pending upon analysis of the sample received.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Locations 5 24

Brainerd Ymca

Mndva Web Ad

Related News

News

Ironton Man Dies in 1-Vehicle Crash in Aitkin County

Education & Government

Fischbach Announces Re-Election Campaign for MN’s 7th Congressional District

Arts & Entertainment

Prosecutors Say Minnesota Man Accused of Hiding Stolen Ruby Slippers from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ is Dead

Crime

MN Department of Public Safety Warns of DWI Danger Ahead of St. Patrick’s Day