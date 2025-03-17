Bemidji Woman Dies in Crash Near Walker, 4 Others Treated for Injuries

A one-vehicle crash in rural Walker over the weekend led to the death of a 22-year-old woman from Bemidji.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday at around 7:01 p.m., they received multiple calls about a vehicle rollover near the intersection of County Road 13 (Onigum Road) and Stony Point Camp Road in Turtle Lake Township. First responders arrived on the scene and discovered an SUV that had left the roadway and rolled over in a ditch.

Five occupants were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. A 22-year-old woman from Bemidji was pronounced dead at the scene. Two men were transported to Bemidji Sanford for treatment, while another man was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids and a fourth man was treated on the scene and released.

A search warrant for a blood sample from the suspected driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man from Walker, was executed at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center. Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash. Criminal charges will be pending upon analysis of the sample received.