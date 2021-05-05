Bemidji Woman Dead After A Head-On Collision Near Leech Lake
A Bemidji woman is dead after a head-on collision near Leech Lake.
According to the state patrol, 23-year-old Darlene Johnson of Bemidji was driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix southbound on Highway 371 in Wilkinson Township in Cass County. Johnson was approaching Oak Point Road when her vehicle collided with a 2016 Ford F150 who was traveling northbound. The Ford F150 rolled and landed on its roof while the Pontiac came to a rest and landed in a ditch.
The driver of the Ford F150 is known as Steven Lasser, 24 of Roseville. Lasser was transported to the Sanford Hospital West Fargo with life threatening injuries. Alcohol was reported to be in Lasser’s system during the time of the incident.
Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
