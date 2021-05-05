Bemidji Woman Dead After A Head-On Collision Near Leech Lake

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Bemidji woman is dead after a head-on collision near Leech Lake.

According to the state patrol, 23-year-old Darlene Johnson of Bemidji was driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix southbound on Highway 371 in Wilkinson Township in Cass County. Johnson was approaching Oak Point Road when her vehicle collided with a 2016 Ford F150 who was traveling northbound. The Ford F150 rolled and landed on its roof while the Pontiac came to a rest and landed in a ditch.

The driver of the Ford F150 is known as Steven Lasser, 24 of Roseville. Lasser was transported to the Sanford Hospital West Fargo with life threatening injuries. Alcohol was reported to be in Lasser’s system during the time of the incident.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today