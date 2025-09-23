Sep 23, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Woman Charged with 3rd-Degree Murder for Overdose Death

A 40-year-old Bemidji woman has been charged with murder for supplying fentanyl to a woman who overdosed and died from it.

Crystal Cloud was charged in Beltrami County Court on Monday with third-degree murder-sell/give/distribute controlled substance Schedules 1 and 2.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, Cloud supplied fentanyl to the woman at least twice despite knowing the victim had a history of overdosing. The last time she allegedly sold fentanyl to the victim was on December 23, 2022, and the woman was found dead on December 26 of that year.

Bail or bound for Cloud was set at $100,000 with no conditions or zero dollars with conditions. Cloud’s next court appearance is scheduled for November 17.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

benjamin blesi thumbnail

09-23-2025

Crime

Aitkin Co. Man Accused of Shooting Father Felony Facing Assault Charges

nicole mitchell burglary guilty verdict ap pool thumbnail

09-23-2025

Crime

MN Former State Senator Sentenced to 6 Months for Breaking into Estranged Stepmother’s House

bemidji city council preliminary levy meeting thumbnail 2

09-23-2025

Education & Government

City of Bemidji Sets 2026 Preliminary Levy at 6%

sophia forchas thumbnail

09-23-2025

News

Girl Shot in the Head in Minneapolis Church Attack is Making ‘Miraculous’ Progress, Family Says