Bemidji Woman Charged with 3rd-Degree Murder for Overdose Death

A 40-year-old Bemidji woman has been charged with murder for supplying fentanyl to a woman who overdosed and died from it.

Crystal Cloud was charged in Beltrami County Court on Monday with third-degree murder-sell/give/distribute controlled substance Schedules 1 and 2.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, Cloud supplied fentanyl to the woman at least twice despite knowing the victim had a history of overdosing. The last time she allegedly sold fentanyl to the victim was on December 23, 2022, and the woman was found dead on December 26 of that year.

Bail or bound for Cloud was set at $100,000 with no conditions or zero dollars with conditions. Cloud’s next court appearance is scheduled for November 17.