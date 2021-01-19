Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Woman Arrested in Connection to Drug Overdoses and Deaths

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 19 2021

Darcie Isham

A Bemidji woman has been charged with a felony in the third-degree for selling one or more mixtures containing a narcotic drug.

Since the beginning of the year, the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force has seen an influx in suspected opioid overdoses in the Bemidji area. In a three-week time span, law enforcement has responded to at least 13 suspected overdoses, with five suspected overdoses being fatal.

Darcie Isham, 28, of Bemidji has been identified by the task force to be an individual in the Bemidji area distributing a white powdery fentanyl substance related to the overdoses in the area.

According to court documents, on January 13, a search warrant for Isham’s house located at Ridgeway Apartments was issued. The warrant asked for permission to search for controlled substances and items associated with distribution and use of controlled substances. When law enforcement arrived, they knocked on the door and heard a female from within the house say that the door was unlocked and for them to come in. When they entered they found three individuals, one who is known as Darcie Isham.

Law enforcement took pictures of the apartment and located a triple beam scale, bullet style blender (commonly used to cut controlled substance), multiple items of suspected controlled substances, and drug paraphernalia items all within the kitchen area. Detectives also found two bags of meth, bags of fentanyl, hypodermic needles, and crystalline substances.

Isham was also searched by detectives where they found $620 dollars in her front pant pocket. Isham also had a key chain lanyard in her pocket that contained a white powdery substance, with the substance weighing about 1 gram. Isham admitted to purchasing and distributing fentanyl and the money in her pocket were proceeds from controlled substance sales.

Isham is currently in custody in the Beltrami County Jail and could face up to 20 years for the third-degree felony charge.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

