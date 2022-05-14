Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Watermark Art Center Presents Their 2022 ‘Bi-Annual Member Show’

Emma HudziakMay. 13 2022

The watermark art center in Bemidji welcomes their ‘Bi-Annual Member show’ that features a variety of artistic mediums from watermark art center members both collectors and practicing artists.

The watermark art center has been hosting their bi-annual members show for many years featuring art from practicing artists and art collectors from around the U.S. since the show this year is smaller, visitors can expect to see art specifically from watermark members.

There is a wide variety of work that features artists paintings, photography, sculptural pieces, wood and textiles.

There are approximately over 50 artists and pieces represented in this exhibit, all ranging from different age groups, starting with the youngest Artist Gavin who is 9-years-old and submitted a lovely piece titled Marie Curie.

Since this is a Bi-Annual show the next member show will be held in 2024, and will be hosted in the call gallery which will give artists a lot more space.

This years exhibit will be on display until August 13th, the watermark art center is free to the public, and is open Monday through Saturday. More information on hours can be found on their website www.watermarkartcenter.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

In Focus: Watermark Art Center Explores “Rights of the Child” in New Exhibit

Watermark Art Center’s New Exhibit Gives “A Quilter’s Perspective”

In Focus: Items from BSU Collection “Say it With Color” at Watermark Art Center

In Focus: Watermark Art Center in Bemidji, Celebrates Day Of The Dead With Art Classes This Saturday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.