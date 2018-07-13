Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Waste Transfer Station Starts $5 Million Renovation Project

Shirelle Moore
Jul. 12 2018
Leave a Comment

The Bemidji Waste Transfer Station has officially kicked off a $5 million renovation project that’s designed to make life a little easier for everyone who’s getting rid of their garbage.

First, there’s a new By-Pass lane that’s specifically designed to make trash disposal and sorting recyclable faster. There have also been new compactor units added, as well as some new pavement, a new scale and a few new editions to the Tipping floor. There will also be new signage to keep everything organized. Officials say the renovations were much needed and should last for at least twenty years.

Brian Olson, the solid waste manager, says, “Our transfer station not only was getting too small just because of the demographics – Bemidji’s growing and Beltrami County’s growing – but also, we just needed to put some money into it to improve the infrastructure. We had, you know, there’s holes in the wall. The foundation was needing some repairs, so all of this is take care of that and to gain some life expectancy.”

Right now, only the By-Pass lane at the Transfer Center is open, but the other lanes will re-open Friday. The full renovation project is expected to be complete by July 27th.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Revive Minnesota Brings Churches Together Under One Tent

Mississippi Music At Bemidji Waterfront Moved Due To Weather

Bemidji Transfer Station Construction Delayed Due To Weather

Bemidji Legion Baseball Falls To Moorhead In Doubleheader

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Dianna Jenkins said

Thank you for keeping Minnesotan's interested and up to date regading the August... Read More

Sandra J. Tarnelli said

Excellent reporting by report by Anthony Scott... Read More

henry said

great... Read More

Mk said

... Read More

Latest Story

Revive Minnesota Brings Churches Together Under One Tent

People in Bemidji may have seen a giant tent down at Mt. Zion Church, and that’s because Revive Minnesota is officially in town. Revi
Posted on Jul. 12 2018

Latest Stories

Revive Minnesota Brings Churches Together Under One Tent

Posted on Jul. 12 2018

Fishing Tips: When You're Caught By A Hook

Posted on Jul. 12 2018

Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation Recognizes the Ruttger Family's Philanthropy Work

Posted on Jul. 12 2018

DFL-Endorsed Candidate For Governor Erin Murphy Visits Brainerd

Posted on Jul. 12 2018

Brainerd Public Library Lets Kids Read To Shadow The Dog

Posted on Jul. 12 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.