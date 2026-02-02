Bemidji, Warroad Girls’ Hockey Earn Top Seeds Heading Into Section Tournaments

Bemidji girls’ hockey has earned the #1 seed heading into the Section 8AA tournament. With it, they get a bye to the semifinal round on Saturday, Feb. 7 against the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal match between #5 seed Brainerd/Little Falls at #4 seed Roseau. The top seeding is crucial in Section 8AA this season as the high seed gets to host the championship game.

Warroad received the top seed in Section 8A and also have a bye. They’ll play the winner between Crookston and Detroit Lakes, and the semifinal game also on Saturday.

The Warriors are ranked 4th in Class A and are vying for their 11th consecutive state tournament appearance. They won three consecutive state titles before finishing runner-up at state last season.

Grand Rapids/Greenway was given the #4 seed and will host #5 Blaine in the 7AA quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 5. That same day, #4 Seed Northern Lakes will host #5 Prairie Centre in Section 6A.