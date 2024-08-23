Bemidji Ward 5 Candidates Give Statements on Upcoming Primary Recount

A recount is set for next week for the Bemidji City Council Ward 5 primary race.

In the unofficial results, incumbent Lynn Eaton finished in first with 20 votes, ahead of Bemidji businessman Bill Batchelder, who topped former councilor Michael Meehlhause by seven votes. Meehlhause requested a recount, and under state law, the recount must be granted with no cost to the candidates.

Both Meehlhause and Batchelder released statements on Thursday regarding the recount:

Michael Meehlhause: “I want to emphasize that I have complete faith in our city and county electoral system, and I am grateful for the hardworking volunteers and staff who ensure our local elections are secure and fair. Though I personally don’t anticipate a change in the results, my request is to ensure that all the ballots cast for were counted accurately and that the correct two candidates will move onto the General Election in November.”

Bill Batchelder: “Thankful that we are guaranteed a voice at all levels in our free, open and transparent elections and able to question if things don’t look just right. I would like to personally thank Lynn Eaton and [Michael] Meehlhause for conducting a clean and vigorous campaign. Looking forward to the General Election in November. This is a great example of every vote counts, so please vote this November, when we vote we all win[.]”

The recount will be conducted by Beltrami County Auditor-Treasurer JoDee Treat and is currently scheduled for Wednesday, August 28th at 12:30 p.m. in the County Boardroom of the Beltrami County Administration Building. The recount will be open to the public and candidates.