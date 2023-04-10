Bemidji Ward 1 Candidates Talk Experiences, Goals Before Special Election

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

With Bemidji’s Ward 1 special election taking place tomorrow, those voting will see a new name and a familiar face on the ballot.

Current Ward 3 Councilor Ron Johnson is running against newcomer Gwenia Fiskevold Gould to fill the current vacancy on the council. The winner of the election will fill the spot left after Audrey Thayer, the previous Ward 1 Councilor, became Councilor At-Large.

Johnson, who is currently serving on the council, was redistricted in Ward 1 and will not be eligible to run for his current seat. Despite this change in wards, Johnson believes through his experience he can represent this area and address current issues. An issue he has heard from door knocking that seems to be more pressing in Ward 1 than in 3 is that of public safety.

“The number one concern in Ward 1 seems to be public safety, which is a concern of mine,” says Johnson. “But it’s an interesting – it’s a different dynamic than I’m used to representing, because I represented Ward 3, which is almost primarily – there’s rentals, but primarily homeowners, whereas in Ward 1, it’s primarily rentals.”

Johnson says he hopes to push for more dollars toward the city’s police department in next year’s budget.

His opponent, Gwenia Fiskevold Gould, would be a new face to the council if elected. She already has connections in the community as the Director of Annual Giving at Bemidji State University Alumni & Foundation. She also serves on different community boards and commissions, including Bemidji’s Parks and Recreation Commission. As a newcomer, Fiskevold Gould looks to bring a new perspective to the council.

“I’m a passionate young person, I understand the apathy people face when they think of government, and I have deep community relationships, and I want to help my community get better connected to their government because we all have stakes before the city council,” says Fiskevold Gould. “And I truly believe that something that’s unique about Bemidji is that your impact is better felt when you are participating in your local government.”

Priorities for her include addressing housing for the ward, as well as parks and trails maintenance.

Voting will take place at the American Indian Resource Center at BSU from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow, April 11th. The winner will fill the vacancy until 2024.

