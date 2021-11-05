Bemidji Walk to End Alzheimer’s Raises Over $18,000

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The most recent Bemidji Walk to End Alzheimer’s, held on October 2, saw 105 participants and 17 teams raise $18,035 to go towards providing people in the community care and support services.

“Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said Walk Manager Jenny Theis. “The work to achieve that begins here at home, and with the generosity of the community, we achieved our fundraising goal.”

Team Bob, lead by Chance Voigt and named after his father, who passed away from early-onset Alzheimer’s in 2016, was the top fundraising team.

“After such a weird and lonely COVID year, it felt amazing to do something for a cause that matters,” said Voigt. “I threw myself into fundraising, and that not only helped me support a cause I care about but also helped me to engage the pandemic world in ways that felt hopeful. We also showed the world how much we care about those living with Alzheimer’s, their caregivers and their families. I am proud to be a part of this movement.”

Donations are still being accepted for the Bemidji Walk to End Alzheimer’s through the end of the year. You can donate here.

