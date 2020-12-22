Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Volunteers to Distribute Hot Christmas Dinners

Betsy Melin — Dec. 21 2020

Christmas will look different this year for everyone. In Bemidji, there will be no holiday community meal and some will have to isolate on Christmas Eve and Day, which lead volunteers to come up with a new solution.

Over 50 members of the community, from chefs and business owners to drivers, have volunteered to deliver over 130 hot meals on Christmas Day for those who would not otherwise have a Christmas dinner.

The meals will be distributed from 11 AM until 3 PM on Christmas Day.

