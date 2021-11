Click to print (Opens in new window)

Volunteers were busy in Bemidji this week preparing special meals to go.

The 41st annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner was prepared by a team of volunteers. But because of the ongoing pandemic, there will not be any sitdown dinners this year. Instead, meals will be delivered, and 280 people are already receiving meals this year.

