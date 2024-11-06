Nov 6, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Volleyball’s Mollie Rupp Makes 2024 Star Tribune All-Minnesota Team

Bemidji girls’ volleyball senior Mollie Rupp was named to the Star Tribune’s 2024 All-Minnesota girls’ volleyball team.

The middle-outside hitter was front and center for the Lumberjacks as they finished with their best record since 2012. Her career stats are nothing to scoff at with over a thousand kills, putting her second all-time at Bemidji – and she did it while hitting at just under 30%.

Rupp has plans to play volleyball next year at Minnesota Duluth

