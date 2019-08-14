Bemidji Volleyball Looking to Take the Next Step

The Bemidji volleyball team had an up-and-down year under first-year head coach Alicia Kriens last year, finishing 6 games below .500.

Getting close last year wasn’t the issue as the Jacks showed flashes and took many matches to four or five sets. As they hope to take the next step, the team hopes their drive and improved chemistry can help the cause.

The Jacks see their scrappy defense as their biggest strength, praised by other coaches during team camps this summer.

Graduating from last year are Bemidji’s two middle blockers, and early on, their replacements are showing promise.

Competition is high during their preseason practices, with multiple players competing for spots, which will hopefully elevate the team’s play during the season.