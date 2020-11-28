Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Volleyball Finds Closure in a Season Unlike Any Other

Chaz MootzNov. 27 2020

With Governor Walz placing a four-week pause on high school sports in Minnesota, the Bemidji volleyball team, like so many others in the state, ended their season before the playoffs even got started. However, the Lumberjacks were able to find some closure by just enjoying the sport they love.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

