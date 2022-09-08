Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Visits Minnesota State Fair for 2nd Year in a Row

Mary BalstadSep. 7 2022

For the second year in a row, Bemidji made an appearance at the Minnesota State Fair. Along with Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox, the visitor’s bureau Visit Bemidji brought a taste of the north down to the Twin Cities.

The state fair is called the “Great Minnesota Get Together” for a reason, and Visit Bemidji made sure not to miss it or even be late. With over 1.8 million people in attendance, this year’s Minnesota State Fair saw the booth return after a positive reception last year.

Being one of two tourism booths at the state fair, Visit Bemidji spared no expense in showcasing the year-round experiences of the Great North with a new addition: a 10-by-16 foot video wall. The group also brought back their popular green screen photo booth. With the “One Step Photo Booth,” fairgoers were able to literally picture themselves in Bemidji without the roughly 230-mile trip.

Visit Bemidji hosted item giveaways each day, with a big draw being their reusable, two-toned red and blue tote bags. A goal was to not only gain exposure through the booth, but from these items as well. 12,000 bags, 6,000 foam Babe horn headbands, and 10,000 temporary tattoos all went home with eager fairgoers.

Plans are already starting to form for next year’s fair, meaning Visit Bemidji is aiming to follow their motto and always move one step further.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

