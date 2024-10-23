Bemidji Vigil Brings Awareness to Missing Teens Jeremy Jourdain, Nevaeh Kingbird

Three years ago on October 22nd, 15-year-old Nevaeh Kingbird went missing from Bemidji. Five years prior to that on October 31st, 2016, Jeremy Jourdain also went missing. On Tuesday night, over 100 people gathered at Bemidji’s Paul and Babe statues for a candlelight vigil held in remembrance of the missing teens.

“I think having these are really important to show our communities that they’re not forgotten,” explained Nevaeh’s cousin Valahlena Steeprock. “We’re still doing this today because we still don’t have answers.”

After an opening prayer, the candles were lit and a moment of silence was held. The hopes of doing vigils like these is not only to raise awareness for these two teen, but for other missing and murdered indigenous people around the Bemidji area.

“We have to find Jeremy,” said Theresa Jourdain, his mother. “We have to find these missing – Damon Boyd’s still missing. Tim Stone was an artist, he’s missing. His name needs to be out there, too. There’s a lot of people missing, and we got to do something about it.”

At the times of their disappearances, Nevaeh was 15 and Jeremy was 16. Their families are doing everything they can to preserve their memories.

“She loved school,” said Nevaeh’s mother Teddi Wind. “Everything was about school. She would have graduated this year. She would have been – she was a senior. She’s missing out on everything that she, I know she would want to do. And it’s really hard because this was her year, supposed to be her year.”

“She just loved her identity,” added Steeprock. “She was so happy. She loved babies. I can still hear her voice laughing. And that’s one thing I’ll remember from her, that she was such a happy person – she is a happy person. Our Native people believe in our dreams, and so I had a dream recently that I had to quit saying ‘she was,’ but ‘she is,’ and she’s still here. We’re still going to keep fighting for her and Jeremy Jourdain to bring them home.”

Both Nevaeh and Jeremy’s families thanked the community for banding together for the vigil and continuing to bring their names into the spotlight.

Both families urge the public to come forward with any information. It is possible to call the Bemidji Police Department anonymously at 218-333-9111, and you can also contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota, the state MMIR office, or message the “Bring Nevaeh Kingbird Home” Facebook page.