Bemidji Veterinary Hospital Staff Member Recognized For Saving Life of Woman

On October 9th, one woman found herself saving the life of a friend who had collapsed during a conversation in front of her. Without the quick response to start CPR on the collapsed woman, she would likely not have been saved.

Bemidji Veterinary Hospital staff supervisor Samantha Erickson was having a conversation with co-worker Debora Wenzel when she noticed Wenzel didn’t look too good. A few seconds later, Wenzel collapsed, and that’s when Erickson began to “Save a Life”.

Erickson was awarded the first-ever Citizens Life Saving Award, normally only given to Bemidji Police. The Bemidji Police Department presented Erickson with the award and celebrated the life of Debora Wenzel.

“I’m humbled by the experience and the award for life saving by the Bemidji Police Department, and honestly there’s no words to describe how I feel right now. I’m so happy that Deb is alive and doing well and pink, and I appreciate the opportunity to recognize all the work that everybody at Bemidji Veterinary Hospital did. Everybody chipped in, everybody was heroic, everybody kept a level head and was able to go ahead and save a life,” said Erickson.

