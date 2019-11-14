Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Veterinary Hospital Staff Member Recognized For Saving Life of Woman

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 13 2019

Back row, l-r: BPD Officer Karson Otness, BPD Officer Mike Mestemacher, BPD Officer Timothy Korinta, BFD Tyler Hemp, BCSO Investigator Tom Mishler, BFD Paxton Kriske
Front row, l-r: Debora Wenzel, Samantha Erickson, BCSO Investigator Jade Hayft, Paramedic Toni Pederson, EMT Mark Shaw, and BFD Mike Mischke
Courtesy: Bemidji Police Department

On October 9th, one woman found herself saving the life of a friend who had collapsed during a conversation in front of her. Without the quick response to start CPR on the collapsed woman, she would likely not have been saved.

Bemidji Veterinary Hospital staff supervisor Samantha Erickson was having a conversation with co-worker Debora Wenzel when she noticed Wenzel didn’t look too good. A few seconds later, Wenzel collapsed, and that’s when Erickson began to “Save a Life”.

Erickson was awarded the first-ever Citizens Life Saving Award, normally only given to Bemidji Police. The Bemidji Police Department presented Erickson with the award and celebrated the life of Debora Wenzel.

“I’m humbled by the experience and the award for life saving by the Bemidji Police Department, and honestly there’s no words to describe how I feel right now. I’m so happy that Deb is alive and doing well and pink, and I appreciate the opportunity to recognize all the work that everybody at Bemidji Veterinary Hospital did. Everybody chipped in, everybody was heroic, everybody kept a level head and was able to go ahead and save a life,” said Erickson.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Bemidji Authorities Locate Missing Juvenile After Early Wednesday Morning Search

October 31 Marks Three Years Since Jeremy Jourdain Went Missing In Bemidji

Bemidji Police Chief Denounces “Derogatory and Racial Comments” on Facebook Page

Deer Spotlight Surveys To Be Conducted By Bemidji State Students

Latest Stories

Pierz Football Ready For Sixth Straight State Semis Appearance

Posted on Nov. 13 2019

Ice Anglers Rescued From Upper Red Lake

Posted on Nov. 13 2019

Itasca County Commissioners Vote To Not Purchase Land For County Jail

Posted on Nov. 13 2019

Suicidal Prevention Training Gives Strategies To Help BSU Students Aid Others

Posted on Nov. 13 2019

Young Authors Conference at CLC Lets Aspiring Writers Learn From MN Authors

Posted on Nov. 13 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.