Bemidji Veterinary Hospital Shows Technology Used For Treating Pets

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 21 2017
The Bemidji Veterinary Hospital has been working with some brand new technology to help animals in the most critical of conditions. The hospital has been around since the ’70s, but just recently moved to a new location close to the airport in 2016.

“We’re one of the largest small-animal hospitals in Minnesota in this part of the state. We see patients from three to four hours in any direction,” says Dr. Andrew Pillar, a veterinarian and the practice’s owner.

If you take a step in the back of the hospital, you’ll find more than a few state of the art machines used to treat all kinds of animals.

“Our radiography is all digital. We do have digital dental radiography. We have cold laser therapy. We have state of the art blood machinery and urinalysis. We have an oxygen case and an ICU unit. Also, we perform bone surgeries. We do corrective knee surgery,” says Dr. Piller.

They also offer resistance training in a special tub for patients recovering from surgery. Another cool thing about the vet hospital is that they keep in touch with other vets in the area, so that way there’s always someone there to answer your call.

Dr. Pillar says, “We help a lot of our friends and colleagues that have other practices that maybe want to not be on call, we take their calls at night.”

There’s a cat-boarding ward, so the kitties can a separate section all to themselves that’s nice and quiet. There’s also kennels for dogs that sanitized nightly. Eight doctors are associated with the practice.

Each of the exam rooms were designed with the owner and pet in mind and are private. “We ease a lot of pet parents’ minds and make sure that everything is okay and that they know that they can call 24/7. We can have a doctor come out anytime of the night or day,” says Jessie Haugen, a receptionist at the hospital.

It’s also not just dogs and cats: almost any pet you can think of is welcome.

“One thing that I’m very proud of the hospital for is we offer very comprehensive care for multispecies. Pocket pets, including some of the birds, lizards, hedgehogs, iguanas, snakes, rabbits,” says Dr. Pillar.

Dr. Pillar says nearly all of the equipment used in the hospital is brand new. They offer more than 20 services including cancer treatment and a boarding kennel. For more information on the hospital, you can check out their website here.

