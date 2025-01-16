Bemidji Veteran’s Loved Ones Fix Up His Fish House After His Passing

After losing a loved one, it is important to find things to do that make you feel connected to them. For the family and friends of Keith Barcus, a 76-year-old Vietnam veteran from Bemidji who passed away last summer, that means ice fishing. Keith was an ice fishing lover for years, and it brought many people into his life.

“My father passed away, when I was 26, so Keith was kind of like a second dad, friend to me.” explained Keith’s friend Dallas Petersen.

“Well, he’s the guy that did more for other people, I think, than anybody else I’ve ever known,” said Keith’s best friend and fellow veteran Mike Delaney. “That’s unbelievable that somebody would go out of their way that much to do that. But that’s how – the impression he made it on people.”

After his passing, two of Keith’s friends got together to fix up his beloved fish house, bringing it back out to Lake Bemidji.

“He dropped it off at Jake’s and then he passed away four days later,” said Petersen, “So then we were just like, ‘We got to finish it.'”

“Throughout the whole process, we just kept saying how much Keith would have enjoyed being with us, you know, and seeing everything done,” said Jake Wood, Keith’s other friend who finished the house. “He would have just been so excited.”

“It was good healing, but a lot of tears,” said Petersen.

After several hours of work, the house was ready to go back out onto the ice. One side of it became a new memorial, and other personal touches helped bring everything together.

“It was emotional, but it felt like he was there with us, so it was nice,” added Petersen.

One of Keith’s goals every year was to be the first person out onto the ice, and he normally was.

“I think we were the first ones on the lake,” Hood said. “And it was pretty rewarding. Dallas came over and we kind of did the finishing touches, and away we went and got her set up, and fishing was good. Keith, we always say, you know, maybe Keith kind of helped coax the fish our way.”

And what was more important than getting the house onto the ice was making it available for all of his veteran support group members, friends, and family.

“Nothing that Keith would have enjoyed more knowing that something that was so near and dear to him is now being paid forward to other veterans and and other people in the sport,” said Keith’s brother.

Although the veteran and motorcycle groups that Keith was with for years have yet to make it out onto the ice this year, they have plans to go out in pairs to do some spearing and be close to their late friend.