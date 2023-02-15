Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Veterans Home Seeks Staff Ahead of Summer Opening

Justin OthoudtFeb. 15 2023

The upcoming Bemidji veternas home is currently looking to fill staff positions for its predicted mid-2023 opening to accommodate its initial residents.

The facility will be a 72-bed home that will offer assisted living for veterans and their spouses. Construction on the project began in summer of 2021, and applications for residents started to be accepted in September of 2022. Now, Veterans Home Administrator Kevin Gish claims the hiring process for staff has begun.

“Ultimately we will be hiring about 170 people to work at this home, initially I’m hiring my leadership team,” explained Gish. “So it’s a very deliberate process heading up before opening.”

The veterans home is predicted to open this coming August and will hold an initial 20 residents. More information on the home in Bemidji can be found at the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs website.

