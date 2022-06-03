Bemidji Veterans Home on Track to Open in Summer of 2023

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji’s new veterans home is estimated to open its doors in the summer of 2023 and will provide both residential housing and skilled nursing care for veterans in northwest Minnesota.

After 10 years in the making, officials from the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs announced in March that they were welcoming a new veterans home to Bemidji. One thing the home will be able to do is accommodate residents with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease with the addition of a memory care unit.

The veterans home will include 72 private residential units with private bathrooms, and it will reflect a northwoods cabin feel. There will also be a town center that will feature a small coffee shop/café, theater/meeting room, family dining room, meditation room, a chapel, and a club room.

The new veterans home is located at 920 Anne Street NW on 15 acres of land donated by Sanford Health. The new center will sit next to the grounds of Sanford’s northern Minnesota campus.

Applications will be accepted sometime in September of this year. More information on admission inquiries is available by emailing NewHomesAdmissions@state.mn.us.

