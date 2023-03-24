Bemidji Veterans Home Looks to Hire Over 100 Employees Before September Opening

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Veterans Home is another step closer to opening its doors. All the building needs is something all employers are looking for: workers.

Administrator Kevin Gish shared the updates with the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners at their Tuesday meeting and the current timeline of the home’s opening.

With construction of the veterans home almost finished, the building will soon need workers to service those who plan to live there. Gish says there will be a total of 165 employees at the home. Among these positions needed include CNAs, which nursing homes across the state are struggling to employ.

The home plans to admit veterans by mid-September. Administrators say they want to employ 2/3 of their staff by early September. They are also in talks with local businesses to provide services to the residents, including dental care and haircuts.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today