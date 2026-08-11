Aug 10, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji United Way’s ‘Stuff a Bus’ School Supply Drive Underway for 2026

Families in need of extra support ahead of the start of school can register to receive supplies from the drive by calling Community Resource Connections at 218-333-0880. Registration is open through next Monday, Aug. 17.

Donations can be dropped off at Lueken’s Village Foods North and South locations, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, TruStar Federal Credit Union, Four Pines Bookstore, Visit Bemidji, or directly at the United Way. Donations will be accepted through next Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Vote Voting Booth Elections Generic Thumbnail

08-10-2026

News

Preview: August 11 Primary Election in Minnesota

vote voting early sticker

08-10-2026

News

MN Breaks Early Voting Record Before Primary in Non-Presidential Election Year

Brainerd Public Schools Logo 2 Sqk

08-10-2026

News

Brainerd School District Commissions Outside Review of Bullying Policies

clc metamorphosis sculpture thumbnail

08-10-2026

News

New Sculpture at CLC’s Brainerd Campus Symbolizes Growth, Transformation