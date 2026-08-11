Bemidji United Way’s ‘Stuff a Bus’ School Supply Drive Underway for 2026

Families in need of extra support ahead of the start of school can register to receive supplies from the drive by calling Community Resource Connections at 218-333-0880. Registration is open through next Monday, Aug. 17.

Donations can be dropped off at Lueken’s Village Foods North and South locations, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, TruStar Federal Credit Union, Four Pines Bookstore, Visit Bemidji, or directly at the United Way. Donations will be accepted through next Tuesday, Aug. 18.