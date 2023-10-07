Lakeland PBS

Bemidji United Way’s Coats for the Community Distribution Taking Place Saturday, Oct. 7

Lakeland News — Oct. 6 2023

Temperatures have dropped drastically this week across the state and colder weather has arrived. With winter not that far off, people in the Bemidji area in need of free winter clothing items can pick them up tomorrow.

Now in its 25th year, the United Way of Bemidji Area’s annual Coats for the Community distribution is set for Saturday, Oct. 7. Today, volunteers were getting all the items organized and put on display.

Any person in need of winter items can stop by First Lutheran Church in Bemidji Saturday morning between 9 a.m. and noon. Organizers say turnout can very depending on the year, but it is usually strong, and with cold temperatures forecast for Saturday, organizers expect that many people will come out to the distribution.

Anyone who would still like to donate items to help others can drop them off at First Lutheran Church tomorrow.

By — Lakeland News

